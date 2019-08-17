Home World

Pakistan Foreign Minister says statement on 'no first use' nuclear policy​ reminder of India's 'unbridled thirst for violence'

Rajnath Singh said on Friday that while India had remained firmly committed to the doctrine of 'no first use', what would happen in the future would depend on circumstances.

Published: 17th August 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ( File Photo | AFP )

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday termed Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement over a possible change in its "no first use" nuclear policy as a "damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence".

In a post on Twitter, Rajnath Singh said on Friday that while India had remained firmly committed to the doctrine of "no first use", what would happen in the future would depend on circumstances.

Responding to the remark, Qureshi said in a tweet: "Another damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan's aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as the UN Security Council met for 1st time formally since '65 on IOK validating International dispute status. History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win."

ALSO READ | Rajnath googly on the future of nuclear no first use doctrine

The Pakistan Foreign Minister had earlier called Rajnath Singh's remark "shocking and irresponsible".

"The substance and timing of the Indian Defence Minister's statement is highly unfortunate and reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour. It further exposes the pretense of their no first use policy to which we have never accorded any credence," he said on Friday.

"Pakistan has always proposed measures relating to nuclear restraint in South Asia and has eschewed measures that are offensive in nature. Pakistan will continue to maintain a credible minimum deterrence

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan Foreign Minister nuclear policy pakistan Indo-Pak relations No first use policy
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp