Pakistan names 36 roads, 5 parks in Punjab province after Kashmir 

Pakistan on Thursday observed 'Black Day' on the occasion of India's Independence Day to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan civilians burn an effigy of Indian leaders during an anti-India rally (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: The government in Pakistan's Punjab province has decided to name 36 roads and five major parks after Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Friday.

India on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a move which drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan.

READ | Pakistan holds high-level meet on Kashmir after UNSC setback

"The Punjab government has decided to name 36 roads (one in each district of the province) and five major parks after Kashmir as 'Kashmir Road and Kashmir Park' to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir," Buzdar said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan also observed its Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Pakistan has approached the UN Security Council against India's decision with the help of its closest ally, China.

India has categorically told the international community that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also asked Pakistan to accept the reality.

 

