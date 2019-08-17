Home World

Pakistan's Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim of Jammu and Kashmir being internal matter

The UNSC meeting was held on Friday after China's insistence to hold a discussion on the current situation of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke its special status.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi (Photo | Twitter @LodhiMaleeha)

By IANS

UNITED NATIONS: After the UN Security Council (UNSC) concluded its informal consultation on Kashmir, Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said the voice of the Kashmiri people has been heard in the highest diplomatic forum in the world.

Following the UNSC closed-door consultation here on Friday, Lodhi claimed the people from Jammu and Kashmir may be in locked up state, but their voices were heard at the UNSC.

READ | China, Pakistan isolated at the UNSC on Kashmir

The UNSC meeting was held on Friday after China's insistence to hold a discussion on the current situation of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke its special status.

The UNSC had earlier declined Pakistan's request to hold a formal session on Kashmir with its participation.

Lodhi said: "We stand ready for a peaceful settlement of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. This meeting nullifies India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter. The whole world is discussing....

"The fact this meeting took place is testimony that this is internationally recognized dispute, and there was also an effort to stop this meeting... This meeting confirmed the validity of UNSC resolution on the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir."

READ | Stop terror to start talks: India to Pakistan after UNSC meeting on Kashmir

The meeting was not attended by India and Pakistan, and it was only open to five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

On August 5, India scrapped the provisions of Article 370 and as a result, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status. It was also bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNSC Kashmir conflict Kashmir issue Indo-Pak relations Maleeha Lodhi Kashmiri people Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp