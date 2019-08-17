Trump urges India-Pakistan dialogue on Kashmir in call with PM Khan: White House
Published: 17th August 2019 12:11 AM | Last Updated: 17th August 2019 12:11 AM
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump talked by phone Friday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged that Pakistan engage with India to defuse tensions in the flashpoint region of Kashmir, the White House said.
"The president conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
Khan visited the White House last month.