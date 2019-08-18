Home World

French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'

The waiter's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris.

Published: 18th August 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

BOBIGNY: A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

The waiter's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough", fled the scene.

Police told AFP a murder investigation has been opened.

With the shooter still on the run Saturday, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery.

"He was killed for a sandwich?" one asked, unbelievingly. It is sad," said a 29-year-old woman.

"It's a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago." But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.

