Islamic State group claims responsibility for deadly suicide attack on Kabul wedding
The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a wedding in Kabul which Afghan authorities said killed at least 63 people.
Published: 18th August 2019 06:13 PM | Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:14 PM | A+A A-
IS said one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" in Kabul while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when security forces arrived, in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.
