Pakistan Army 'fully prepared' to face any challenge from India: Defence spokesman

Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said it was possible India could launch an attack to divert the world's attention from Kashmir.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor . (File photo |AP)

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor (File photo |AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Upping the ante, Pakistan said on Saturday that its army was "fully prepared" to face any challenge posed by India in the wake of current tensions between the two countries over Kashmir.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi following a meeting of the country's top brass on the situation in Kashmir, Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said it was possible India could launch an attack to divert the world's attention from Kashmir.

"We have apprehension that India can launch an attack to divert attention but we are fully prepared to deal with any misadventure," he said.

He said enough reinforcement has been provided at the Line of Control to deal with any situation.

Warning of the possibility of an unintended war, the army spokesman said that "Kashmir issue is nuclear flashpoint."

Addressing the press conference, Qureshi said the meeting of the country's top brass decided to set up special Kashmir Cell in the ministry of foreign affairs.

"The focal persons on Kashmir would be appointed at all embassies to highlight the issue at the global level," he said.

The foreign minister also said that the Kashmir issue was raised at the highest level which was a big success, referring to the UN Security Council.

"The issue was raised in the UNSC after five decades and a discussion took place on the matter - that is a major development, especially since India tried its utmost to keep it from happening," Qureshi said.

He said the meeting also took note of the UN Security Council consultations on Kashmir and discussed how to take the momentum forward.

The closed-door meeting on Kashmir by the UN Security Council on Friday ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Qureshi said the meeting also discussed if the Kashmir issue should be taken to the International Court of Justice.

