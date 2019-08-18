PM Narendra Modi leaves for India, ends two-day Bhutan visit

By IANS

THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for India after his two-day visit to Bhutan where he held talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen bilateral ties.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Prime Minister addressed students at the Royal University of Bhutan and paid his respects at the National Memorial Chorten, a revered monument honouring the late Third Druk Gyalpo.

ALSO READ: India, Bhutan are 'natural partners' - PM Modi tell Bhutan's new generation

The Prime Minister left for Delhi from Paro International Airport in a special aircraft.

"Thank you Bhutan for your love and affection. PM@narendramodi embarks for Delhi following a remarkable visit that heralded cooperation in new areas. As a special gesture, seen off by @PMBhutan at Paro airport," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Thank you Bhutan for your love and affection.



PM @narendramodi embarks for Delhi following a remarkable visit that heralded cooperation in new areas. As a special gesture, seen off by @PMBhutan at Paro airport. pic.twitter.com/3wzVfvYvd8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 18, 2019

Modi was in Thimphu on his second visit to Bhutan as Prime Minister and the first since his re-election in May this year.