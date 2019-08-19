1.7 million protesters flood Hong Kong streets, largest rally in weeks

By AFP

HONG KONG: A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong Sunday during torrential rain in a peaceful show to city leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters carrying umbrellas poured across the heart of Hong Kong island defying the downpour and a police order not to march from a park where they had gathered earlier for a rally.

Weeks of demonstrations have plunged the financial hub into crisis, with images of masked black-clad protesters engulfed by tear gas during street battles against riot police stunning a city once renowned for its stability.

Sunday's action, billed as a return to the peaceful origins of the leaderless protest movement, drew more than 1.7 million people making it one of the largest rallies since the protests began about three months ago, according to organisers the Civil Human Rights Front.

ALSO READ: European Union calls for 'inclusive dialogue' over Hong Kong tensions

It ended a weekend of protests that for the first time in weeks saw no major confrontations with police, as of early Monday morning.

"It's been a long day and we're very tired, but to see so many people out in the rain marching for Hong Kong gives strength to everyone," said Danny Tam, a 28-year-old graphic designer.

Police said only that the approved rally in the park reached 128,000 people, not including those packed into the many surrounding streets.

The unprecedented political crisis was sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

But protests have since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city.

ALSO READ: China flexes muscle near Hong Kong amid more weekend rallies

Anger has been sharpened among protesters by the perceived heavy-handedness of the police who have used tear gas, baton charges and rubber bullets in incidents that have pinballed across social media.

"The police are doing things that are totally unacceptable," said Yim, who like many of the protesters gave only one name.

"They are hurting citizens. They aren't protecting us."

Communist Party-ruled mainland China has taken an increasingly hardline tone towards the protesters, decrying the "terrorist-like" actions of a violent hardcore minority.

Despite the near-nightly clashes with police, the movement has won few concessions from Beijing or the city's unelected leadership.

Spiralling violence, which last week saw protesters paralyse the city's airport, tarnished a campaign that took pride in its peaceful intent and unpredictability, which demonstrators have tagged with the slogan "Be Water".