Afghanistan postpones 100th Independence Day celebrations after Kabul wedding massacre

By IANS

KABUL: The Afghan government has postponed celebrations to commemorate the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan which was scheduled for Monday in the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace.

Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said the Secretariat tasked to organise the 100th Independence Celebrations of Afghanistan has postponed the event as per President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's instructions in a bid to pay respect to families of deadly bombing attack victims in Kabul, reported Khaama Press.



ALSO READ: After Kabul wedding attack, Afghanistan vows to crush Islamic State havens

Sediqqi further added that that the President will deliver a speech and lay wreath in Independence Minaret to honour the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan and pay tribute to the martyrs of the freedom.

This comes as a suicide bomber targeted a wedding ceremony in West of Kabul city late on Saturday night killing 63 or wounding 182.

Meanwhile, the victims of the deadly bombing were buried on Sunday. Most of them were laid to rest in groups.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in a statement said: " I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall. "My top priority, for now, is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack," reported Tolo News.

Taliban in a statement rejected any involvement in the attack and said they condemn the incidents which target women and children.

But Afghan President Ghani said, "Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame because they provide a platform for terrorists."