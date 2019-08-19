Home World

Bloodshed mars Afghanistan's Independence Day: 52 injured in Jalalabad 

Jalalabad is the scene of frequent bomb attacks, and the surrounding terrain is home to both Taliban fighters and the Islamic State group's local affiliate.

A volunteer carries an injured boy to a hospital, following multiples of bomb blasts in Jalalabad on August 19, 2019.

A volunteer carries an injured boy to a hospital, following multiples of bomb blasts in Jalalabad on August 19, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

Scores of people including children were wounded Monday after a series of explosions shook the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, as the country's independence day was marred by bloodshed.

As many as 10 blasts were reported in and around the city in Nangarhar province, authorities said, and casualty numbers rose as the day wore on.

"The explosions were caused by IEDs in different parts of the city and as groups of people were celebrating independence day," the Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said, referring to improvised explosive devices.

At least 52 people were wounded, Khogyani said. Zaher Adel, a spokesman for a local hospital, said 66 wounded people had been brought in. An AFP correspondent saw children among the victims.

This year's August 19 celebrations mark 100 years of Afghan independence from British influence.

The day was supposed to be one of national pride and unity, but was overshadowed by an IS suicide attack Saturday on a crowded Kabul wedding hall that killed at least 63 people. 

In Kabul, locals took to the streets to wave the black-red-and-green Afghan flag, but several public events to commemorate the date were scrapped as Kabul mourns and due to fears of a fresh attack. 

"We postponed the celebrations to honour the victims, but we will definitely take revenge for our people," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said.

"We will avenge the blood of our people, every drop of it."

Mayhem from Afghanistan's war continues to wreak havoc on Afghans every day, even though the US and the Taliban are in final negotiations for a deal that would see US troops begin to quit Afghanistan and could potentially lead to a reduction in violence. 

