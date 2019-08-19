Home World

Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa gets three-year extension; 'regional security environment' cited

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed as the chief of Army staff by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

Published: 19th August 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File Photo| AP)

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the "regional security environment", an official announcement said on Monday.

General Bajwa, 58, who was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016, was to retire in November.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the notification said, citing the decision made by Prime Minister Khan, apparently referring to the fresh tension in India-Pakistan relations and the ongoing Afghan peace talks between the US and the Taliban militants, facilitated by Islamabad.

Commenting on the extension given to the Army chief, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it was essential due to the regional situation.

Having served as corps commander of Rawalpindi, Gen Bajwa has vast experience of dealing with issues related to Kashmir and the Line of Control, The Express Tribune reported.

In a country prone to frequent military coups, the army generals who, enforced many years of martial law in Pakistan since independence in 1947, have held power for nearly as long as the civilians.

He has also strengthened the military's grip over the government, including the judiciary and areas of security policy.

Bajwa has been issuing provocative statements, needling India on the Kashmir issue.

In one of his statements, he said the reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an "illegal piece of paper" in 1947 nor by any action "now or in future."

"There can never be a compromise on Kashmir," Gen Bajwa said in his Independence Day message to the nation on August 14.

"Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future," he said, apparently referring to Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India and rejecting India's recent revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Bajwa is the second army chief to get full term extension in recent times. Earlier, Gen Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani was given a full term in 2010.

Earlier, there were reports that Prime Minister Khan may give another term to Bajwa as both were working closely.

Bajwa accompanied Khan on his maiden US visit during which he met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Khan had also nominated Bajwa as a member of the National Development Council, in an unprecedented move.

In Pakistan, the appointment of the Army chief is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and his government.

When Bajwa was appointed army chief by Sharif, he had superseded three other generals. He took over command from former Army chief General Raheel Sharif.

Bajwa's extension comes amidst worsening ties between India and Pakistan following India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner, after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan also suspended its trade relations with India in retaliation against New Delhi's decision.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qamar Javed Bajwa General Bajwa Pakistan Army chief pakistan
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp