Psychiatric patient in Romania kills five others with a drip stand

By PTI

BUCHAREST: Authorities in Romania say a patient at a psychiatric hospital has beaten to death five other patients with a drip stand and wounded several more.

The 38-year-old attacked the patients in the northeastern town of Sapoca on Sunday, killing three people at the scene.

Another person died in a hospital later on Sunday and an 88-year-old woman died on Monday.

Hospital manager Viorica Mihalascu, who resigned after the incident, said "everything happened in less than a minute." Mihalascu added that "his symptoms did not indicate the tragedy was about to happen."

The Health Ministry said Monday employees at the hospital are facing criminal charges on suspicion of negligence in the workplace.