Home World

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir got USD 90 million from Saudi, investigator tells court

The investigator said Bashir had said he also received two previous payments of USD 35 million and USD 30 million from Saudi's King Abdullah, who died in 2015.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KHARTOUM: Sudan's deposed military ruler Omar al-Bashir has admitted to receiving USD 90 million in cash from Saudi royals, an investigator told a Khartoum court on Monday.

Police Brigadier Ahmed Ali said at the opening of Bashir's corruption trial, which an AFP correspondent attended, that the former president told him that the latest payment was "delivered by some of Mohammed bin Salman's envoys".

ALSO READ: Euphoria grips Sudan as historic transition deal signed

Bashir, whose military Islamist regime ruled Sudan for 30 years, arrived at the Judicial and Legal Science Institute where the trial is taking place in a huge military convoy.

Inside the courtroom, he was sitting in a metal cage, unshaven and wearing a white traditional gown.

His relatives in the courtroom chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), to which he responded with the same words.

The former strongman was forced from power on April 11 after months of protests.

A transitional constitution meant to guide Sudan towards civilian rule was officially signed on Saturday.

Bashir faces a raft of charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide from the International Criminal Court over his role in the war in Sudan's western Darfur region.

However, the jailed leader appeared in court Monday on charges of receiving and possessing foreign funds illegally.

The police investigator told the court that nearly seven million euros (USD 7.8 million) were found at Bashir's residence, as well as smaller amounts in US dollars and Sudanese pounds.

"The accused told us that the money was part of a sum of USD 25 million sent to him by Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be used outside of the state budget," Ahmed Ali said.

The investigator said Bashir had said he also received two previous payments of USD 35 million and USD 30 million from Saudi's King Abdullah, who died in 2015.

The investigator said Bashir had said the Saudi money was exchanged and spent and that he could not remember how nor did he have documents providing further details.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar al-Bashir Sudan Bashir corruption trial
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp