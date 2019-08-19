Home World

Water released by India creates flood scare in Pakistan

A note by PDMA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province shows the extent of the scare in the Pakistani establishment after India opened outlets of the Alchi Dam. 

Published: 19th August 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: As if India's abrogation of Article 370 and a timid response from the UN security council wasn't enough, now Pakistan is dreading a looming flood scare due to river water released by India.

A note by Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that has been accessed by IANS shows the extent of the scare in the Pakistani establishment after India opened outlets of the Alchi Dam. Alchi which is touted to be the world's highest dam, is a village in the Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter addressed to 10 regions, including Abbottabad where al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces, reads, "On the evening of August 18, 2019 India has opened outlets of Alchi Dam without pre-schedule, which can lead to flooding situation in river Indus".

The fear among Pakistani authorities is palpable from the note which further reads, "This water would take around 12 hours to reach Tarbela Dam and around 15-18 hours at DI Khan. The damming authorities at Tarbela have been instructed by NDMA to regulate the inflow and water discharge so as to overcome flooding situation."

The note also instructs to "watch" catchment areas and "restricts" boating and swimming in those areas.

Balakot where the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps on February 26 this year, also falls under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Ever since India in a decisive move abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani establishment has been in a state of shock and panic.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan betrayed his nervousness through a series of tweets. Now, this SOS from Pakistan's disaster management authority only reinforces the state of panic it is in.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 pakistan Flood Alchi Dam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp