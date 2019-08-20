Home World

India, Latvia agree to bolster bilateral ties

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said people-to-people relations are an important pillar of the bilateral engagement.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with Latvian President Egils Levits

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with Latvian President Egils Levits (Photo | Vice President Of India Twitter)

By PTI

RIGA: India and Latvia on Tuesday agreed to step up bilateral relations as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu held wide ranging talks with Latvian President Egils Levits amid New Delhi's efforts to bolster ties with Baltic countries.

Vice President Naidu in a joint media statement with the Latvian President said the two leaders during the talks pledged to take the bilateral relations to a higher level with special focus on culture, education and economic partnership.

He said people-to-people relations are an important pillar of the bilateral engagement.

Naidu appreciated widespread interest of the Latvian people in Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian culture, cinema and cuisine and said there is also growing interest for Latvian culture and Latvian cinema in India.

The vice president, who reached the Latvian capital Riga on Monday, is on the second leg of his five-day three-nation tour to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the first ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries.

Naidu said the visit has given him an opportunity to add further momentum to the special ties between India and Latvia.

"As the world's largest democracy, India has been impressed by the emergence of the Republic of Latvia as the fastest-growing member of Euro-zone," he said.

President Levits and Naidu also reviewed the two countries' global partnership.

"We agreed that we have very close cooperation on the international stage and we will continue even further.

I am confident that with my visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral relations," he said.

Naidu also held discussions with Prime Minister Krisjsnis Karins on ways to enhance bilateral relations and to boost trade and investment cooperation.

Naidu will also interact with business leaders at the first ever India-Latvia Business Forum.

The ASSOCHAM is leading a business delegation from India for the business forum.

Naidu said the interactions between business and industry leaders will find new avenues for bilateral investments.

After the talks, the two countries signed agreements on cultural exchange.

The vice president paid tributes to the heroes of Latvia's struggle for independence by laying a wreath on the Freedom Monument in Riga.

The monument has been Riga's central landmark for almost a century and is an architectural representation of freedom.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Latvia India
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp