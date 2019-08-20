India looks forward to host Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in October: S Jaishankar

By PTI

DHAKA: India is looking forward to host Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday as he called on her and held a "productive discussion" on matters of mutual interest.

Jaishankar is in Dhaka on a two-day visit, his first to Bangladesh after assuming the charge as External Affairs Minister.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Thanking the Prime Minister for her hospitality, the EAM said that India is looking forward to hosting her in October in New Delhi.

They held a productive discussion wherein matters of mutual interest were discussed," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Speaking to the media earlier after bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, Jaishankar said he had a fruitful interaction on issues of mutual interest.

India is looking forward to host Prime Minister Hasina in New Delhi in October, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka quoted Jaishankar as saying.

He said the relations are more than strategic partnership and it is his "privilege" to be associated with this relationship earlier as the foreign secretary and now as the foreign minister.

"We believe that when it comes to security, improved partnership against crimes, terrorism and extremism and terrorist group is the direct benefit of the people of both countries," he said.