Home World

Medium to high-level flood expected in Pakistan river

Amid the unscheduled release of water by India, the Tarbela dam has also been filled to a capacity of 1,550 ft.

Published: 20th August 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Floods

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: River Sutlej is likely to experience medium to high-level flooding as water levels reached 17.80 feet on Tuesday after India released water "without preschedule".

According to a flood notification issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), "medium to high flood level is expected in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala (Punjab district) and all the others major rivers will remain in low to medium flood level", within the next 48 hours, The Express Tribune reported.

"The flow of water is increasing at Ganda Singh Wala and has reached 37,640 cusecs, which is expected to rise during next 10 to 15 hours."

According to Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Tariq Masood Farooq, water levels were expected to rise in the coming hours.

Amid the unscheduled release of water by India, the Tarbela dam has also been filled to a capacity of 1,550 ft.

It has been reported that spillways have been opened to flush out excess water as its flow has reached 198,300 cusecs, whereas all 17 power units were working to full capacity producing 4,888 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier, PDMA focal person Nisar Ahmed told The Express Tribune that they were keeping a close watch on the water flow in Sutlej and other rivers.

In view of the imminent flood alerts, the people in the area are being evacuated and a relief camp has been established.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan river
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp