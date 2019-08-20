Reham Khan slams Pakistan PM Imran, alleges 'deal' on Kashmir

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Alleging "a deal" on Kashmir, Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has slammed his lack of decisiveness and attempts to please Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as reasons for the recent developments in the state.

"I would say that Kashmir ka sauda ho gaya hai (Kashmir has been sold off). We were taught from the beginning that 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'," she said in the interview that has gone viral on the social media.

According to Reham, the day (August 5) the Kashmir announcement was made, one of her team members called her up to say, 'Ma'am what you said is coming true'. "I told him please pray that it does not come true," she said.

"What did I tell you in August last year, what the deal would be on Kashmir?"

"Modi did what he had to do; he did what he had come with a mandate to do, to revoke Article 370.

"But your PM Imran Khan, the day he was to give a policy statement (on Kashmir), he got up to say, 'I knew he (Modi) was going to do this'; we also knew he (Modi) was going to do this. Imran said 'I knew this when I met him in Bishkek and he was rude to me', I knew this when Pulwama happened'.

"When you knew this was going to happen, then why did you extend the hand of friendship (to Modi)? And why were you giving him missed calls?"

"And when you knew all this, and did nothing, then it means that you are incapable of doing anything, or you are very weak," she said.