US President Donald Trump slams Google again for manipulating 2016 election

Trump and fellow Republicans have accused tech giants including Google of bias against conservative viewpoints.

Published: 20th August 2019 11:11 AM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at Google for manipulating millions of votes in the 2016 presidential electionsin favour of then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought," Trump tweeted late Monday.

However, the report Trump mentioned in his tweet was published in 2017 that described there was a bias in Google and other search engines during the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Trump's tweet citing an old research paper also tagged conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch with his tweet, "perhaps asking them to investigate. It's also unclear who he thinks should sue the company", reports TechCrunch.

In a statement, Google said: "This researcher's inaccurate claim has been debunked since it was made in 2016. As we stated then, we have never re-ranked or altered search results to manipulate political sentiment."

Clinton also responded to Trump: "The debunked study you're referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that's about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted."

The paper was published by Robert Epstein, a psychology researcher who works for the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology and testified before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in June.

The CNBC reported that "Trump's tweet appears to refer to documents leaked to conservative group Project Veritas, but the documents do not appear to contain any outright allegation of vote manipulation or attempts to bias the election".

Earlier this month, Trump criticized Google CEO Sundar Pichai for alleged ties to election tampering and China's military.

"@sundarpichai of Google was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China's military, that they didn't help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election," he had tweeted.

Trump and fellow Republicans have accused tech giants including Google of bias against conservative viewpoints.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp