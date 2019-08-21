Home World

Canada will not repatriate 'Jihadi Jack', confirms Minister

Jack Letts, 24, who was a dual UK-Canadian national, was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in 2017 and is languishing in jail there.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Canada flag

For representational purposes

By AFP

MONTREAL: Canada does not intend to repatriate the Muslim convert dubbed "Jihadi Jack," who is being held in northern Syria after joining the Islamic State group, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has confirmed.

Jack Letts, 24, who was a dual UK-Canadian national, was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in 2017 and is languishing in jail there.

Goodale's statement comes a day after Britain stripped Letts of his citizenship, placing his fate in Canada's hands.

"We have no obligation to facilitate his travel from his present circumstances, and we have no intention of facilitating that travel," Goodale said in an interview with the CBC on Tuesday.

Goodale had tweeted the same sentiment Monday before officially confirming it in the televised interview.

"This individual and others have made the calculated decision to leave the comfortable confines of Canadian democracy, to travel halfway around the world to associate themselves with the most evil and violent terrorism in several generations," Goodale said.

ALSO READ: UK strips Jihadi Jack of his British dual nationality, say reports

"They need to assume the consequences for their responsibility."
In a recent interview with ITV News, Letts said he had thought that Canada would help him.

"I never grew up being accepted as a British person," he said, adding that losing his British citizenship was "not something I recognise."

 "But, in the same way Britain hasn't helped me for two and a half years, Canada has done nothing. I always thought Canada was a better country, I had this illusion."

Letts converted to Islam at the age of 16 and fled his home in Oxfordshire, central England, two years later to join IS.

He was captured in May 2017 by Kurdish forces while trying to flee for Turkey and has been detained since in northern Syria.

His parents were convicted in September 2015 of funding terrorism by sending him money after he joined IS, but were spared jail in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canada Jihadi Jack Jihadi Jack repatriation
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp