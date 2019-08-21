Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam's remand in money laundering case extended by 14 days

By PTI

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Wednesday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz's remand by 14 days in the alleged money laundering and income beyond means case.

Maryam, 45, and her cousin Yousuf Abbashad appeared before the accountability court in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, where she is a major stakeholder.

The duo, arrested on August 8, was presented in the court, where judge Naeem Arshad heard the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for a 15-day extension in their physical remand, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Both Maryam and Abbashad have been ordered to appear before the court on September 4.

NAB's lawyer said the investigations with Maryam had not yet been completed and requested an extension in remand, the report said.

Maryam had appeared before the NAB on July 31 to record her statement in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The statement was regarding "dubious" business transactions of the CSM of which she was one of the major shareholders.

On August 8, she was taken into custody by the NAB authorities from the Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she was visiting her jailed father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated by the regime of Prime Minister Imran Khan.