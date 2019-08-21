Home World

Global warming spells bad news for Arachnophobics: Spiders evolving to be more aggressive

Aggressive colonies of spiders are better at acquiring resources when scarce but are also more prone to infighting when deprived of food for long periods of time or when colonies become overheated.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Social Cobweb Spider - Anelosimus studiosus, Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, Boynton Beach, Florida

Social Cobweb Spider - Anelosimus studiosus, Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, Boynton Beach, Florida (Photo | Judy Gallagher, Wikimediacommons)

By PTI

TORONTO: Extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones may have an evolutionary impact on populations living in storm-prone regions, where aggressive spiders have the best odds of survival, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, suggests that raging winds can demolish trees, defoliate entire canopies and scatter debris across forest floors, radically altering the habitats and reshaping the selective pressures on many organisms.

"It is tremendously important to understand the environmental impacts of these 'black swan' weather events on evolution and natural selection," said Jonathan Pruitt, an evolutionary biologist at McMaster University in Canada.

"As sea levels rise, the incidence of tropical storms will only increase. Now more than ever we need to contend with what the ecological and evolutionary impacts of these storms will be for non-human animals," he said.

Pruitt and his team examined female colonies of the spider known as Anelosimus Studiosus, which lives along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the US and Mexico, directly in the path of tropical cyclones that form in the Atlantic basin from May to November.

Scientists had to tackle many logistical and methodological challenges which included anticipating the trajectory of the tropical cyclones.

Once a storm's path was determined, they sampled populations before landfall, then returned to the sites within 48 hours.

They sampled 240 colonies throughout the storm-prone coastal regions, and compared them to control sites, with a particular interest in determining if extreme weather -- in this case, areas disturbed in 2018 by subtropical storm Alberto, Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael -- caused particular spider traits to prevail over others.

As a species, A studiosus is divided into two sets of inherited personality traits: docile and aggressive.

The aggressiveness of a colony is determined by the speed and number of attackers that respond to prey, the tendency to cannibalize males and eggs, the vulnerability to infiltration by predatory foreign spiders, among other characteristics.

Aggressive colonies, for example, are better at acquiring resources when scarce but are also more prone to infighting when deprived of food for long periods of time or when colonies become overheated.

"Tropical cyclones likely impact both of these stressors by altering the numbers of flying prey and increasing sun exposure from a more open canopy layer," said Pruitt.

"Aggressiveness is passed down through generations in these colonies, from parent to daughter, and is a major factor in their survival and ability to reproduce," he said.

The analysis suggested that after a tropical cyclone event, colonies with more aggressive foraging responses produced more egg cases and had more spiderlings survive into early winter.

The trend was consistent across multiple storms that varied in size, duration and intensity, suggesting the effects are robust evolutionary responses, said Pruitt.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anelosimus Studiosus Spider population Spiders climate change Climate change animals Global warming evolution
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp