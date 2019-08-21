Home World

'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston sold out, over 50,000 people register 

It will be broadcast live online and on television channels reaching over 1 billion people across the US and India.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

HOUSTON: "Howdy, Modi!", the community event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next month has been sold out with over 50,000 people registering for the programme, the organisers said.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

Over 50,000 supporters have already registered for the mega community summit in September at the NRG Stadium, the host Texas India Forum (TIF), a Houston-based non-profit body, said.

The live audience will be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis.

Potential attendees can still register for the free event.

However, new registrants will be on a waiting list.

Registration for the university students is open until August 29th as part of a special allotment, they said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the US next month to attend the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, prior to which he will travel to Houston to meet the leading businesses, political and community leaders here in Houston, the fourth-largest city with a population of over 130,000 Indian-Americans.

The summit, with the tagline of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans to enrich the American life as well as the key role it has played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

"On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Indian-Americans in Texas, and as co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I welcome Prime Minister Modi to Houston," said US Senator John Cornyn.

Houston, which has one of the largest concentration of over 5,00,000 Indian-American community in the US, is the energy capital of the world.

Energy security is a priority area for the prime minister.

"India continues to be a key security and economic partner of the United States, and I look forward to seeing that relationship strengthen with his visit to Texas," Cornym said.

The event reflects strong community involvement, with the engagement of more than 1,000 volunteers and 650 Welcome Partner organisations.

The event will also highlight on growing trade between India and Houston, they said.

In 2019 to date, India is Houston's fourth-largest trading partner, just behind Brazil, China and Mexico.

From 2009 to 2018, trade between Houston and India averaged USD 4.8 billion annually and was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2018.

The audience will have the chance to hear Modi's vision for India and the US-India partnership.

The address will have a simultaneous English translation available via smartphone, the organisers said.

It will be broadcast live online and on television channels reaching over 1 billion people across the US and India.

A cultural programme, that will feature a mix of artists from Houston and elsewhere in Texas will be held.

It will not feature any performers from India, as TIF has insisted on showcasing the wealth of talent within the Indian-American community.

"The cultural programme will provide a unique view on the Indian-American experience, and promises to showcase the diversity of our community while being an engaging and entertaining performance, said Jugal Malani, chair of the "Howdy, Modi!" organising committee.

"Houston is one of the most diverse cities in America and has many advantages including a central location and access to global trade routes, a trained and talented workforce, and a business-friendly regulatory environment, making this region an ideal partner for business and commerce," said Bhavesh (Bob) Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell.

This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016.

Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Howdy Modi Howdy Modi event Houston Texas
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp