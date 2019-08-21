Home World

New Zealand Speaker feeds MP's baby in parliament

Mallard took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture of himself feeding MP Tamati Coffey's baby boy in the Speaker's seat.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

During the session, father-of-three Trevor Mallard took on the role of babysitter as well as Speaker. (Photo | Twitter))

During the session, father-of-three Trevor Mallard took on the role of babysitter as well as Speaker. (Photo | Twitter))

By IANS

WELLINGTON: The Speaker of New Zealand's parliament, Trevor Mallard, cradled a lawmaker's baby while he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives.

Mallard took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture of himself feeding MP Tamati Coffey's baby boy in the Speaker's seat, the BBC reported.

"Normally the Speaker's chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family," he wrote.

Coffey announced the birth of his son, Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, in July. The baby was born via a surrogate mother and is the biological son of Coffey's partner, Tim Smith.

In a tweet about the baby's birth, Coffey said he and his partner were "overwhelmed at the miracle of life".

On Wednesday, Coffey attended a parliamentary debate with his baby for the first time after returning from paternity leave.

During the session, father-of-three Mallard took on the role of babysitter as well as Speaker.

Coffey told Newshub that he felt "really supported by my colleagues from across the House".

He is the latest MP to bring his baby to parliament, following the example of politicians across the world.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, who attended a debate with her baby in 2018, and Australian Senator Larissa Waters, who breastfed in parliament in 2017, are among the legislators to make headlines.

In September last year, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made history by bringing her baby along to her debut speech at the UN in New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand parliament Trevor Mallard
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp