Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dials French counterpart to discuss situation in Kashmir

Published: 21st August 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Kashmir.

"Foreign Minister Drian stated that France was extremely concerned at the situation and urged both sides to engage in bilateral dialogue.

He emphasised the need to ensure that there was no further escalation, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The French Foreign Minister underscored that they would have the same message for India," it claimed.

ALSO READ | Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Qureshi hoped that France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would play its due role to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region," the FO said.

Qureshi made contact with French counterpart after reports in media that France was not supportive of Pakistan during UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir.

