Home World

No Rohingya turn up for repatriation to Myanmar

Bangladesh's foreign ministry forwarded a list of more than 22,000 refugees to Myanmar for verification and Naypyidaw cleared 3,450 individuals for 'return'.

Published: 22nd August 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image, Rohingya Muslims are seen carrying their children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Image used for representational purpsoese.

In this file image, Rohingya Muslims are seen carrying their children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Image used for representational purpsoese. (File | AP)

By AFP

TEKNAF: A fresh push to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar appeared Thursday to fall flat, with no one turning up to hop on five buses and 10 trucks laid on by Bangladesh.

"We have been waiting since 9:00 am (0300 GMT) to take any willing refugees for repatriation," Khaled Hossain, a Bangladesh official in charge of the Teknaf refugee camp, said after over an hour of waiting.

"Nobody has yet turned up."

"Some 740,000 of the long-oppressed mostly Muslim Rohingya minority fled a military offensive in 2017 in Myanmar's Rakhine state that the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing, joining 200,000 already in Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Myanmar, Bangladesh schedule Rohingya repatriation

Demanding that Buddhist-majority Myanmar guarantee their safety and citizenship, only a handful have returned from the vast camps in southeast Bangladesh where they have now lived for two years.

The latest repatriation attempt -- a previous push failed in November -- follows a visit last month to the camps by high-ranking officials from Myanmar led by Permanent Foreign Secretary Myint Thu.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry forwarded a list of more than 22,000 refugees to Myanmar for verification and Naypyidaw cleared 3,450 individuals for "return".

But on Wednesday, several Rohingya refugees whose names were listed said that they did not want to return unless their safety was ensured and they were granted citizenship.

"It is not safe to return to Myanmar," one of them, Nur Islam, said.

ALSO READ: 'I'm here 24/7': Rohingya youths share their stories on social media

Officials from the UN and Bangladesh's refugee commission have also been interviewing Rohingya families in the settlements to find out if they wanted to return.

"We have yet to get consent from any refugee family," a UN official said Wednesday.

Rohingya community leader Jafar Alam said that the refugees had been gripped by fear since authorities announced the fresh repatriation process.

They also feared being sent to camps for internally displaced people (IDP) if they went back to Myanmar.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh urged to halt returning Rohingyas

Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said they were "fully prepared" for the repatriation with security being tightened across the refugee settlements to prevent any violence or protests.

Officials said they would wait for a few more hours before deciding whether to postpone the repatriation move.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that repatriations had to be "voluntary".

"Any return should be voluntary and sustainable and in safety and in dignity to their place of origin and choice," Dujarric told reporters.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on the issue on Wednesday.

Sunday will mark the second anniversary of the crackdown that sparked the mass exodus to the Bangladesh camps.

The Rohingya are not recognised as an official minority by the Myanmar government, which considers them Bengali interlopers despite many families having lived in Rakhine for generations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya Myanmar Bangladesh United Nations
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp