Home World

North Korea dismisses nuclear talks if US 'hostile military moves' continue

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed.

Published: 22nd August 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kim Jong Un, Trump

US President Donald Trump with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (Photo: File / AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea said Thursday it has "no interest" in dialogue unless Washington stops "escalating hostile military moves", as a senior US envoy visited Seoul with an eye on reviving nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement.

The pair met again in June in the Demilitarised Zone and agreed to restart working-level dialogue, but those talks have yet to begin.

ALSO READ: World powers meet Iran in Vienna to salvage nuclear deal

Meanwhile, North Korea has carried out several short-range missile tests in recent weeks in protest against annual US-South Korea joint military drills that it sees as a rehearsal for invasion.

Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea who leads the working-level talks, arrived in Seoul late Tuesday for a three-day trip, and said Washington was "prepared to engage" as soon as it hears from Pyongyang.

But a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry dashed hopes for renewed dialogue on Thursday, attacking a recent mid-range cruise missile test by the US and plans to deploy F-35 fighter jets in the region as "dangerous" moves that can "trigger a new cold war".

ALSO READ: UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano dies

"This compels us to weigh a realistic way of turning our attention more to strengthening the physical deterrence," he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"We remain unchanged in our position to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue and negotiation," he added.

"However, dialogue accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us."

Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour.

Trump tweeted earlier this month that Kim had sent him a letter -- hand-delivered to him -- in which he expressed hope that talks would resume "as soon as the joint U.S./ South Korea joint exercise are over".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Korea Korean Central News Agency
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp