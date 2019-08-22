Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks party men to hold demonstrations in New York during PM Modi's visit

Imran Khan decided that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would organise massive protests in New York to give the Indian Prime Minister a 'global backlash'.

Published: 22nd August 2019 11:46 AM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan has asked his party men to hold protests in New York during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there in September.

Imran Khan on Wednesday decided that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would organise massive protests in New York to give the Indian Prime Minister a 'global backlash' over his government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: PM to address 'Howdy Modi' community summit in US

According to the PTI's central media department, there will be intense protests on the occasion of Modi's visit to New York to attend a session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Dawn reported.

Imran Khan has issued directives to the PTI's foreign chapters to prepare for the protests in New York. The instructions were given during a meeting of the PTI Office of International Chapters secretary Abdullah Riar with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan also directed Riar to mobilise the Pakistani community in the US and the human rights organisations against India. He is also going to the US to attend the UN General Assembly session, the Dawn reported.

Imran Khan Narendra Modi Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf United Nations General Assembly Article 370
