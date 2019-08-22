Home World

South Africa calls for peaceful bilateral resolution of Kashmir issue

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi revoked special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Published: 22nd August 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir_Security_Crisis

A CRPF jawan stands guard in Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and reach a peaceful resolution following escalation of tensions after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi revoked special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

South Africa notes with concern the escalation of tensions surrounding developments in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Monday.

It stressed that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally and South Africa urges India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

South Africa calls on both countries to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further exacerbate the situation and potentially destabilise the region," it added.

There is an urgent need for rhetoric to be toned down, it said.

The South African authorities also appealed that the freedom and rights of citizens be respected in line with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Given South Africa's history of a peaceful and democratic transition, we strongly believe that meaningful dialogue and consultations are the only way to sustainably resolve disputes," the statement said.

The future of Jammu and Kashmir should be settled by peaceful means, through inclusive dialogue," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Africa Kashmir
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp