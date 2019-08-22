South Africa calls for peaceful bilateral resolution of Kashmir issue

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and reach a peaceful resolution following escalation of tensions after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi revoked special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

South Africa notes with concern the escalation of tensions surrounding developments in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Monday.

It stressed that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally and South Africa urges India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

South Africa calls on both countries to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further exacerbate the situation and potentially destabilise the region," it added.

There is an urgent need for rhetoric to be toned down, it said.

The South African authorities also appealed that the freedom and rights of citizens be respected in line with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Given South Africa's history of a peaceful and democratic transition, we strongly believe that meaningful dialogue and consultations are the only way to sustainably resolve disputes," the statement said.

The future of Jammu and Kashmir should be settled by peaceful means, through inclusive dialogue," it added.