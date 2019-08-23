India diverting attention from Kashmir: Pakistan PM Imran

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted on Friday to reports about possible infiltration of militants across the Line of Control (LoC), saying these claims are "predictable" to divert attention from developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK (Jammu and Kashmir) for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in IOJK," tweeted Khan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan put on 'enhanced blacklist' for terror funding by global watchdog FATF

Citing intelligence reports, Army sources said on Thursday that Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants are planning terrorist strikes in India after entering the country through Kashmir and Gujarat.

Officials said that around 12 Afghan militants belonging to the JeM were active in the Leepa Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also that JeM founder Masood Azhar's brother Rauf Asghar had conducted a meeting in Bahawalpur city in Pakistan's Punjab province on August 19-20 to launch the terrorists from across the LoC into Kashmir.

"I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," Khan further said in a separate tweet.

Pakistan has upped the ante against India ever since Parliament withdrew special category status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

In its reaction to the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India and also expelled the Indian Ambassador from Islamabad.