Home World

India diverting attention from Kashmir: Pakistan PM Imran

Pakistan has upped the ante against India ever since Parliament withdrew special category status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted on Friday to reports about possible infiltration of militants across the Line of Control (LoC), saying these claims are "predictable" to divert attention from developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK (Jammu and Kashmir) for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in IOJK," tweeted Khan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan put on 'enhanced blacklist' for terror funding by global watchdog FATF

Citing intelligence reports, Army sources said on Thursday that Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants are planning terrorist strikes in India after entering the country through Kashmir and Gujarat.

Officials said that around 12 Afghan militants belonging to the JeM were active in the Leepa Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also that JeM founder Masood Azhar's brother Rauf Asghar had conducted a meeting in Bahawalpur city in Pakistan's Punjab province on August 19-20 to launch the terrorists from across the LoC into Kashmir.

"I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," Khan further said in a separate tweet.

Pakistan has upped the ante against India ever since Parliament withdrew special category status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

In its reaction to the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India and also expelled the Indian Ambassador from Islamabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists in Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp