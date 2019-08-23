Home World

Pakistan court upholds objection on Hafiz Saeed's petition challenging arrest

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which was responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Friday upheld an objection on the petition of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in the terror financing cases.

The Lahore High Court registrar office raised objection over the pictures of mosques attached with the petition, filed by Saeed and 67 others, to establish that they had been constructed on places being portrayed for the use of alleged terrorist activities.

The Registrar office contended that the petitioners attached the pictures of the mosques to give an impression that the structures are built on "land occupied by them illegally" to make it a "religious issue".

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi sustained the objection and directed the petitioners to file a new petition and make sure that no picture of the mosque is attached with it.

ALSO READ: Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawah joins hands with fringe groups to carry out terror activities

Advocate A K Dogar said the new petition will be filed shortly.

On Tuesday, Saeed, a UN-designated Pakistani terrorist on whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty, and 67 other leaders of Jammat-ud-Dawah and Falah-i-Insaniat, filed a fresh petition, challenging the FIRs of terror financing against them in the Lahore High Court through their counsels, Advocate A K Dogar, Ahmad Abudullah Dogar and Ghulam Yasin Bhatti.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujrat, some 200-km from Lahore, will take up the case for hearing on September 2.

Saeed was arrested on July 17 in a terror-financing case.

He is kept at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in high security.

The petitioners said they are not members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and neither they have any nexus with it.

They also cited some previous courts observations in this regard.

Saeed and others prayed to the LHC to declare that the property detailed in the petition was "dedicated for the purpose of mosques and is being used as such, therefore, the FIRs are without lawful authority and of no legal effect." Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which was responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police had registered 23 FIRs against the petitioners on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets and properties made and held in the names of Trusts or Non-Profit Organisations (NPO), including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

"These suspects made assets from funds of terrorism financing.

They held and used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing.

Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997," the CTD said.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hafiz Saeed Lashkar-e-Taiba Mumbai terror attack LeT
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp