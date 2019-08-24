Home World

Cathay flight attendant says fired over Facebook posts on Hong Kong protests

On Friday, Rebecca Sy, who worked for the airline's regional arm Cathay Dragon and is also a union leader, said she was pulled off a rota to fly to China and dismissed the next day on August 21.

Published: 24th August 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rebecca Sy worked for the airline's regional arm Cathay Dragon and is also a union leader. (Photo | AFP)

Rebecca Sy worked for the airline's regional arm Cathay Dragon and is also a union leader. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: A flight attendant on Friday accused Cathay Pacific of summarily firing her over Facebook posts linked to Hong Kong's political crisis, adding to concerns about a China-driven witch-hunt to root out pro-democracy supporters at major firms.

The Hong Kong-based airline has been accused of bowing to political and commercial pressure from Beijing by sacking employees in recent weeks for their public support for the massive anti-government movement roiling Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, China's aviation authority ordered Cathay Pacific to stop pro-democracy supporters among its 27,000 staff from working on flights to -- or over -- China, after a general strike drew out some of its workers.

On Friday, Rebecca Sy, who worked for the airline's regional arm Cathay Dragon and is also a union leader, said she was pulled off a rota to fly to China and dismissed the next day on August 21.

Management showed her Facebook posts discussing the political situation, Sy said, but added she was not formally given a reason for her sacking.

"The answer I got was 'I can't tell you why'. This is what I cannot accept," a tearful Sy told reporters, without giving details about the content of the Facebook posts.

"It's not just about my termination. We don't want to lose Cathay, a local Hong Kong airline and its message about the core values of Hong Kong."

"All my colleagues are terrified because of this 'white terror'," she added, using a widely deployed term for Chinese pressure on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong protests, which have dragged on for nearly three months, started in opposition to a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China but soon bled into a wider pro-democracy movement.

Non-violent demonstrations have been held over the last several days after weeks of street clashes between police and protesters.

On Friday night a 'human chain' snaked across the city, with protesters linking hands or holding up mobile phones as they chanted "Free Hong Kong".

Beijing, which is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous southern city, has reacted to the protests with a mix of propaganda, intimidation and economic threats, casting the protesters as a violent mob and putting the squeeze on companies with Chinese interests.

In its latest PR assault, China's state-run media machine accused the company behind Hong Kong's train network of helping shuttle protesters across the city with an "exclusive" service to avoid police.

The MTR Corporation, which is part-owned by Hong Kong's government, said train services during protests have been to help passengers stuck in the chaos.

'White terror'

Cathay Pacific became the focus of China's vituperative social media after some airline staff joined a pro-democracy strike, supported by the union representing the carrier's flight attendants.

On August 16, Cathay CEO Rupert Hogg suddenly resigned as the hashtag #boycottcathaypacificairline racked up tens of millions of views.

The airline has already fired four members of staff associated with the protests -- including two pilots.

In a statement on Friday, Cathay Pacific's corporate affairs boss, James Tong, did not address the dismissal of flight attendant Sy.

But he said: "Recent weeks have been most challenging for all of our people."

"We are a leading international airline... and therefore we are required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions where we operate."

Questions have mounted over whether the airline has a list of pro-democracy activists within its ranks, or if Chinese authorities provide details of Cathay workers it does not want to fly.

Hong Kong is renowned for its business-friendly environment, rule of law and freedom of expression.

But most major Hong Kong companies have deep business ties with China, the world's second-largest economy.

Also on Friday, hundreds of accountants, most in suits and wearing masks, held a rally in support of the anti-government protests as unexpected sectors of Hong Kong society hit the streets.

Some of us "are afraid of being sacked by the company", an accountant from a top firm said, giving her name only as Kim.

"It feels that if we don't walk out today, there won't be a chance for us to walk out in the future."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rebecca Sy Cathay Pacific flight attendant Hong Kong protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp