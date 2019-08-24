Home World

Pakistan railway minister punched, pelted with eggs in London: Reports

The minister, the chief of Pakistan's Awami Muslim League (AML), was accosted when he stepped out to smoke his cigar at a London awards ceremony earlier this week.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was punched and pelted with eggs during a visit to London, according to Pakistani media reports.

The minister, the chief of Pakistan's Awami Muslim League (AML), was accosted when he stepped out to smoke his cigar at a London awards ceremony earlier this week.

According to reports, two officials of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) admitted to the attack a day later, on Wednesday, as retribution for 'abusive language' against PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asif Khan and Samah Naz claimed that Rashid has been continuously using 'abusive and bad language' against Bilawal Bhutto, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during interviews.

They allegedly said the minister should be thankful only eggs were used, as a British way of dealing with such an 'uncivilised politician.'

"We saw Asif Khan and a woman being involved in the attack but they ran away from the scene and there was no video proof of their shameful act but now both have come out and claimed the attack," Saleem Sheikh, AML's UK President, told Pakistani media.

"We will decide whether to report them to the police or not after speaking to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed," he said.

Rashid also reportedly faced criticism last week for being in the UK but not participating in the anti-India protest in London during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 outside the Indian High Commission.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Awami Muslim League Pakistan People's Party
