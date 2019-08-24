PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss 'strong' India-UAE ties 

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the full spectrum of the "strong" India-UAE partnership with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".

Further cementing a close friendship.



Fruitful talks between H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and PM @narendramodi in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders discussed ways to improve trade and cultural relations between India and UAE. pic.twitter.com/zFKHuQzDw4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2019

"A relationship built over generations! PM @narendramodi and H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed led delegation levels talks.

"Discussed the full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

A new energy in the relationship



His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed to PM @narendramodi : I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home. pic.twitter.com/tKcm8C77RT — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2019

There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.

Kumar quoted the crown prince as saying, "I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home."