PM Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss 'strong' India-UAE ties
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his 'brother' for visiting 'his second home'.
Published: 24th August 2019 03:36 PM | Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:36 PM | A+A A-
ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the full spectrum of the "strong" India-UAE partnership with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Welcoming Modi, the crown prince expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".
Further cementing a close friendship.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2019
Fruitful talks between H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and PM @narendramodi in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders discussed ways to improve trade and cultural relations between India and UAE. pic.twitter.com/zFKHuQzDw4
"A relationship built over generations! PM @narendramodi and H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed led delegation levels talks.
"Discussed the full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
A new energy in the relationship— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2019
His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed to PM @narendramodi : I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home. pic.twitter.com/tKcm8C77RT
There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he said.
