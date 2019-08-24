Home World

US to open Greenland consulate amid increased interest 

Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with US-ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the US buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is planning to open a US consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades amid increased strategic and economic interest in the Danish territory.

The State Department says in a letter to Congress that re-establishing a consulate in Nuuk is part of a broader plan to increase the US presence in the arctic.

A copy of the letter was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The US has a "strategic interest in enhancing political, economic, and commercial relationships across the Arctic region," said the letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with US-ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the US buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump cancels Denmark trip over Greenland 'sale' row

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen called it an "absurd discussion."

Trump fired back that her comments were "nasty" and he cancelled a planned trip to Denmark.

A permanent diplomatic presence would allow the US to "protect essential equities in Greenland while developing deeper relationships with Greenlandic officials and society," the letter said.

It said the consulate would be "a critical component of our efforts to increase US presence in the Arctic and would serve as an effective platform to advance US interests in Greenland."

Congress would likely have been open to the idea, but after Trump's actions the proposal will likely gain greater scrutiny. The US opened a consulate in Greenland in 1940 after the Nazi occupation of Denmark. It closed in 1953.

The new one would open next year in the capital of the semi-autonomous territory.

The State Department said it has already assigned a Greenlandic affairs officer working out of the US Embassy in Copenhagen.

It now plans to hire locally-employed staff in Greenland by fall, or soon thereafter.

Ultimately, it expects a staff of seven at the consulate in 2020.

Experts say establishing a greater US presence in Greenland is not unwarranted, despite the awkward roll out of Trump's idea to buy the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

It is situated in a geographically important region and holds a potential treasure trove of natural gas and rare earth minerals.

The US Russia, China and others are showing their interests.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward a program to reaffirm his country's presence in the Arctic, including efforts to build ports and other infrastructure and expand its icebreaker fleet.

Russia wants to stake its claim in the region that is believed to hold up to one-fourth of the Earth's undiscovered oil and gas.

China sees Greenland as a possible source of rare earth minerals and other resources as well as a location for a port to ship through the Arctic to the eastern US.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US Greenland US Greenland consulate
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp