Nawaz Sharif disqualified for concealing assets: Pakistan SC

The three-time Prime Minister is currently imprisoned in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court handed him a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Supreme Court has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not declaring assets and submitting a fake testimony, a media report said on Sunday.

The apex court on Saturday observed that non-declaration of assets in nomination forms had made the system and people corrupt, The News International reported.

The court said the results of non-declaration of assets would not be good.

It further said actionable steps must be taken to tackle this situation, adding that Sharif had concealed assets of Capital FZE in 2013 nomination forms.

ALSO READ: 'Only Islamabad HC can decide use of controversial video to give relief to Sharif'

In the verdict, the court said public representatives were not honest according to Article 62-1F of the Constitution and the court could not ignore the concealing of assets and submitting fake testimony.

The Supreme Court in 2017 removed Sharif from office in the wake of the Panama Papers revelations. He was disqualified in 2018 from holding public office.

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Sharif has been serving the jail term since December 24, 2018. The Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case was filed in the wake of the apex court's 2017 order.

He was sentenced after the ruling that Al-Azizia Steel Mills -- a Saudi Arabian firm carrying the name of the former Prime Minister's son -- belonged to Sharif who could not clarify how the project was funded.

