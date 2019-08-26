Home World

Amazon fires: UK pledges 10 million pounds for fire-ravaged forest

Published: 26th August 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BIARRITZ: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pledged 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) to help restore the Amazon rainforest which has been ravaged by fires, sparking a wave of global concern.

The money would be made available immediately to help restore the habitat, including areas that have been hit by the fires, the British government said in a statement released at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz.

The pledge came after French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, said Sunday that world leaders had agreed to help the countries affected by the wildfires as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth alliance fund to donate USD 5 million

"In a week where we have all watched, horrified, as the Amazon rainforest burns before our eyes, we cannot escape the reality of the damage we are inflicting on the natural world," Johnson said in a statement.

Although about 60 per cent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also takes in parts Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Macron's bid to put the Amazon crisis high on the agenda at the G7 angered Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who lashed out over what he sees as outside interference, denouncing the French leader's "colonialist mentality".

Johnson also said it was essential for the international community to tackle the key environmental issues of climate change and biodiversity loss.

ALSO READ: G7 wrestles with Iran, Amazon fires and trade, but own unity shaky

"These are two sides of the same coin -- it is impossible to solve one challenge without fixing the other," he said.

"We cannot stop climate change without protecting the natural environment and we can't restore global nature without tackling climate change."

He confirmed Britain hopes to host the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which experts see as a critical moment in testing the commitments of governments to fight against global warming.

Johnson said the conference "will have as a major focus the solutions to climate change that can be found in nature -- such as reforestation".

