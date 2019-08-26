Home World

WATCH | PM Modi has Kashmir issue under control, says Donald Trump 

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade topped the agenda for Narendra Modi and Donald Trump during the bilateral summit.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discuss Kashmir during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

By Online Desk

As world leaders gathered for the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines to hold talks on Kashmir and trade among other things. 

While India maintained that any talks on Kashmir will be bilateral, rejecting any scope for third-party mediation, Donald Trump said "India and Pakistan can solve Kashmir issue themselves" and further added "PM Modi had the issue under control".

Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but India has maintained that the dispute between the two nations is a bilateral issue.

Without directly referring to the Kashmir issue, PM Modi said, "Many issues with Pakistan are bilateral. We don't bother other countries about these issues. We can find solutions through discussions."

Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after the Pulwama terror strike in February, followed by the retaliatory IAF strike in Balakot. The abrogation of special status to J&K resulted in a spike in tensions with Pakistan taking the matter to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, earlier this month.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

(With ANI, ENS inputs )

 

TAGS
Trump Modi meet G7 summit kashmir
