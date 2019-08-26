By Online Desk

As world leaders gathered for the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines to hold talks on Kashmir and trade among other things.

While India maintained that any talks on Kashmir will be bilateral, rejecting any scope for third-party mediation, Donald Trump said "India and Pakistan can solve Kashmir issue themselves" and further added "PM Modi had the issue under control".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at #G7Summit: All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them. pic.twitter.com/J7oAHyb1Cb — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but India has maintained that the dispute between the two nations is a bilateral issue.



Without directly referring to the Kashmir issue, PM Modi said, "Many issues with Pakistan are bilateral. We don't bother other countries about these issues. We can find solutions through discussions."

#WATCH: US President Donald Trump during bilateral meet with PM Modi at #G7Summit says,"We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good." pic.twitter.com/FhydcW4uK1 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade topped the agenda for Narendra Modi and Donald Trump during the bilateral summit.



Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after the Pulwama terror strike in February, followed by the retaliatory IAF strike in Balakot. The abrogation of special status to J&K resulted in a spike in tensions with Pakistan taking the matter to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, earlier this month.



India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.



