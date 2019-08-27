Home World

Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but won't budge on demands

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, whose demands include democratic elections, the dropping of charges against arrested protesters.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam | ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she has met with a group of young people about ongoing pro-democracy protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters' demands.

Lam said she explained the government's position on the five demands of the protest movement at the Monday meeting, which was closed-door and unannounced.

She disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, whose demands include democratic elections, the dropping of charges against arrested protesters and an independent inquiry into what they believe is excessive use of force by police to quell the demonstrations.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters form human chains across city

"It is not a question of not responding," she said.

"It is a question of not accepting those demands."

Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory, has seen more than two months of youth-led protests that have often ended in clashes with police.

More than 80 people were arrested this past weekend after protesters occupied city streets.

They built barriers across the roads and threw bricks and gasoline bombs to try to block the police advance.

ALSO READ: Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

Lam announced last week that she is creating a platform for dialogue and said Tuesday that it would include protesters.

Opposition lawmakers have questioned the sincerity of her initiative, calling it a delay tactic.

The education and home affairs ministers also took part in Monday's meeting.

The South China Morning Post newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said about 20 people took part and that they were mostly in their 20s and 30s.

Lam dismissed any suggestion of her resignation, telling reporters Tuesday that a responsible chief executive should continue "to hold the fort and do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong Protests Carrie Lam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp