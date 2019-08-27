Home World

Kashmir issue: Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Saudi Prince speak for third time

During the call on Monday night, Imran Khan apprised the Saudi Crown Prince on the present situation in Kashmir.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman | ( File Photo )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: For the second time in a month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kashmir issue, according to a media report.

Khan spoke to the Crown Prince on Monday about the situation in the Valley after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories, The News International reported.

The Pakistan premier's conversation with the Saudi prince came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Khan, during an address to the nation on Monday, also said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Khan and the Saudi Prince first spoke on August 7, two days after India abolished Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 19, the Saudi prince called up Khan to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close allies.

The cash-rich Kingdom has backed Pakistan to overcome its financial woes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting ministry is planning to establish a Kashmir media cell in coordination with the central media department of the country's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the aim of setting up of the Kashmir media cell was to collect and disseminate authentic information about the situation in Kashmir, the Dawn newspaper reported.

