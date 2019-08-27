Home World

No-deal Brexit will leave UK at US' mercy, says British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn hopes to take over as a temporary Prime Minister, seek an extension to Britain's October 31 EU departure date in order to avert a no-deal exit, and then call a general election.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn | ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

LONDON: British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that a no-deal Brexit would leave the UK at the mercy of US President Donald Trump.

Writing in the Independent newspaper, Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "cosying up to Trump" because "no-deal Brexit is really a Trump-deal Brexit", the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Corbyn said that he believed the European Union (EU) referendum result was being hijacked by those wanting what he called a "bankers' Brexit".

ALSO READ: 'Right man for Brexit, going to be fantastic PM': Trump backs Boris Johnson at fractious G7 summit

"The Tories are going out with their begging bowl to billionaire hedge funders to raise cash for an autumn general election.

"The chaos and uncertainty caused by a no-deal Brexit is a potential goldmine for speculators betting against the pound.

"(No-deal Brexit) won't return sovereignty, it will put us at the mercy of Trump and the big US corporations dying to get their teeth into our NHS (National Health Service), sound the death knell for our steel industry and strip back our food standards and animal welfare protections."

ALSO READ: UK PM Boris Johnson's Brexit letter offers no alternatives to Irish backstop: EU

Corbyn further wrote in the Independent that he would "do everything necessary" to prevent no-deal Brexit and would discuss all options with other party leaders to "stop this no-deal disaster in its tracks".

The Labour leader, who wants to call a vote of no confidence in Johnson's government when Parliament returns after its summer recess, is due to meet other party leaders on Tuesday to discuss his plans to avert a no-deal Brexit, the BBC reported.

Corbyn hopes to take over as a temporary Prime Minister, seek an extension to Britain's October 31 EU departure date in order to avert a no-deal exit, and then call a general election.

Responding to Corbyn's article, Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said: "The alternative to delivering Brexit is Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street, a man who would wreck the economy, break up our Union, is soft on crime and won't stand up for Britain.

"All Corbyn offers is chaos, delay and uncertainty."

Cleverly insisted only Johnson and the Conservatives can provide the leadership needed to deliver Brexit by October 31, "whatever the circumstances".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Jeremy Corbyn Boris Johnson Brexit
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp