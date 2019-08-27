Home World

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS: NASA

The spacecraft first attempted to dock on ISS on Saturday but cosmonauts aborted the plan because of reasons.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Soyuz MS-14

Soyuz MS-14 | ( Photo | NASA Twitter )

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Russian spacecraft carrying humanoid robot successfully docked at International Space station (ISS) on Monday night (local time), confirmed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It was the second attempt of the spacecraft--Soyuz MS-14. It is carrying the humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed as Fedor. It is a life-sized, artificially intelligent robot and the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia.

"While flying about 250 miles above Eastern Mongolia, an uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft successfully arrived and docked to the @Space_Station at 11:08 pm ET," said NASA in a statement.

The spacecraft first attempted to dock on ISS on Saturday but cosmonauts aborted the plan "because of a problem on the station's side of the so-called KURS automated rendezvous system that prevented its automated docking".

Soyuz MS 14 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, August 21.

Fedor is due to stay on the ISS until September 7, learning to assist astronauts in the space station.

TAGS
NASA ISS Soyuz MS-14 Russia
