Home World

Here are five reasons why India is likely to gain from US-China trade war

The research report by Singapore's DBS Bank said India needs constructive domestic policies to counter global risks.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: India could increase its trade footprint in the midst of the US-China trade conflict, particularly under categories on which Washington has imposed tariffs on Beijing, according to a research report by Singapore's DBS Bank which said India needs constructive domestic policies to counter global risks.

The research report, authored by the bank's economist Radhika Rao, lists five reasons why the trade war matters to India.

1) First, the dominant narrative suggests India is immune to the ongoing trade conflicts and global growth trends.

"We disagree," she wrote, adding that despite making a small share of global exports, India's shipments track the latter closely.

Regressing past data suggests that for every one percentage point increase in global exports, India's shipments tend to rise by half that much and vice versa.

Hence, scaling back in global trade expectations is a pertinent risk for India's trade, even as its stronger domestic sector helps neutralise some of this weakness.

2) Secondly, India's direct exposure to the US and China is modest compared to its regional peers.

China (5 per cent) and US (16 per cent), totally account for a fifth of total merchandise exports.

By contrast, regional economies are more exposed, particularly Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam where a cumulative 40 per cent of their total exports head to US and China.

Between the two, India is more exposed to the US, even as their bilateral trade surplus has been narrowing in recent years, said the report -Trade War and India: Five Factors to Watch.

Despite this, India's overall trade balance is in deficit, led by a sizeable gap with China.

India could increase its trade footprint in midst of the US-China trade conflict, particularly under categories on which US has imposed tariffs on China.

3) Apart from trade, diversion in investment flows is an opportunity that India could benefit from, as manufacturers seek alternative origination destinations.

US FDI into India jumped in 2018, accounting for 6 per cent of total investment flows.

There has been also notable pick-up in flows from China.

Larger gains are likely in the medium-term as India continues to work on easing FDI regulations.

The US and China are locked in a trade war since President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items in March last yea.

In response, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

US President Donald Trump last week announced an extra 5 per cent duty on some USD 550 billion of Chinese goods, the latest tit-for-tat move announced hours after China unveiled its retaliatory tariffs on USD 75 billion worth of US products.

Apart from the collateral impact, the research report said the US has also initiated protectionist action against India, as the latter runs a trade surplus with the US.

The US withdrew favourable treatment meted under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) on India earlier this year.

"We had noted that the impact on exports (nominal terms) is modest as GSP makes 10 per cent of India's exports to the US and a small 1-2 per cent of overall India's exports, said Rao.

4) Fourthly, at its stage of development, it is not surprising that India has undertaken protectionist actions, via commercial and trade interventions in recent years, said the DBS report.

Data from the Global Trade Alert database highlights India as amongst the top few countries with the highest number of restrictive trade practices, even after adjusting for liberalising measures.

The top five sectors that have faced tightening measures include basic organic chemicals with over 100 interventions, followed by products of iron and steel, basic inorganic chemicals, wearing apparel, and other fabricated metal products, amongst others.

On the policy front, India has been hesitant to join multilateral trade agreements.

More recently, this includes the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)  comprising of 10 ASEAN countries and their six free trading agreement partners  India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

5) Fifthly, after a stable 1H19, the Indian rupee has weakened more than 4 per cent vs USD in 3Q, under pressure from broad US dollar gains.

As a counter to tough global conditions, domestic policies will have to be constructive to revive demand, it said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US China trade war DBS bank report
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp