India delaying fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme: Russian official

India and Russia had agreed to a joint programme to develop a variant of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft or perspective multi-role fighter (PMF) in 2007.

Russia's new Sukhoi Su-57. (Photo | uacrussia.ru)

ZHUKOVSKY: Russia on Tuesday said the delay in the development of the Indo-Russia fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) programme is from the Indian side.

India last year reportedly withdrew from the co-development and production of the aircraft over dissatisfaction on desired performance parameters like the engine and stealth capabilities.

"We have never ever cancelled any agreement with the Indian government.

Fifth-generation (fighter aircraft ) project has been delayed by the Indian side, not by the Russian side," Victor N Kladov, Director of International Cooperation and Regional Policy of Russian state corporation, Rostec, told reporters at MAKS international air show.

He said the Indian Air Force has its own views and strategy of development.

At the show, Russia showcased the export version of its fifth-generation fighter aircraft Su-57.

Elaborating on Su-57, he said the aircraft has new-generation engine and new types of avionics.

"It is very versatile, multi-role advanced aircraft that can perform wide range of tasks, air to air, air to surface, maritime, it can perform together with UAVs.

Its absolutely a new level of defence technology," he said.

Kladov said that Su-57 has completed trials, did exceptionally well in Syria and is now combat ready.

He said the first batch of Su-57 has been ordered by the Russian air force.

