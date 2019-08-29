Dominican Republic releases postal stamp for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Home World

The government of India has decided to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Father of the Nation', at a national and international level to propagate his message.

The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ( Photo | V Muraleedharan Twitter )

By ANI

SANTO DOMINGO: The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

"Thank HE @MiguelVargasM for this tremendous gesture honouring the father of the Nation of India. Thanks to the efforts of his close friend Mr C.F. Andrews, Mahatma Gandhi and his concept of non-violence were equally influential in the Caribbean as elsewhere!@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted.

"We recently had the official visit of MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan to the Dominican Republic, where he met not only with the Foreign Minister to further strengthen the present commercial and diplomatic relations between the two countries but also to thank the cooperation we have given India during our tenure at the UN non-permanent Security Council," the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India, Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, said.

"During this visit, he also met with the Minister of Energy and Mines, the minister of commerce, of the economy and had important meetings with Dominican businessmen and the Indian diaspora.

After his departure, the Ambassador of India in Cuba concurrently accredited to the Dominican Republic was in an event held at the Foreign Ministry together with the Director of the Dominican Postal Board where we released a new stamp in commemoration of the 150th year of Gandhi," he added.

"The stamp was then printed as a Dominican Republic stamp and the official inauguration was done yesterday night at the foreign ministry of the Dominican Republic together with the FM, the Director of the Postal Services, myself as the Ambassador to India and the Indian Ambassador to the Dominican Republic concurrently accredited from Cuba," Castellanos stated.

A National Committee (NC) headed by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has been constituted for this purpose. An Executive Committee (EC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 19 members has also been constituted for the celebrations. 

