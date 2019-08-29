Home World

No decision yet on airspace closure to India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi | ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that no decision has been taken yet to close the airspace to India, underlining that any such step would be taken after looking into each and every aspect of the move through consultation.

Qureshi dismissed as speculative reports suggesting that the airspace was being shut for India, the Dawn reported.

Talking to reporters during a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Wednesday, he said the issue did come up for discussions during the recent federal cabinet meeting but the final decision in this regard would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ALSO READ: Article 370 fallout: Pakistan to partially shut Karachi airspace till August 31

"A decision to this effect will be taken after due consideration and looking into each and every aspect of the move through consultation," he was quoted as saying.

Qureshi's statement came after Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to the twitter on Tuesday and announced that the government was considering complete closure of airspace to India and complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot.

The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30.

It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on July 16.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner after it downgraded the diplomatic ties with India in protest to India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan also suspended its trade with India and stopped the train and bus services.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp