Pakistan raises heat, conducts training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi," Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

He added that the missile was "capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 km", The Express Tribune reported.

In May, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 km.

Prior to that in March, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed extended range "smart weapon" from the JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft.

In January, Pakistan conducted a training launch of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Nasr.

According to the ISPR, the missile would enhance the operational efficiency of army strategic forces command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.