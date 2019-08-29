Pakistan raises heat, conducts training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Home World

'Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi,' Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor (Photo | Asif Ghafoor Twitter)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi," Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

He added that the missile was "capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 km", The Express Tribune reported.

In May, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 km.

Prior to that in March, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed extended range "smart weapon" from the JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft.

In January, Pakistan conducted a training launch of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Nasr.

According to the ISPR, the missile would enhance the operational efficiency of army strategic forces command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

