Home World

Pakistan judge stops hearing midway after receiving transfer message on WhatsApp

The government's justice and law department on Wednesday also transferred the judges who were hearing the case of PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Security officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) escort arrested senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah (L) to court in Lahore on July 2, 2019.

Security officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) escort arrested senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah (L) to court in Lahore on July 2, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: In a rare incident in Pakistan's judicial history, a judge received his transfer message through WhatsApp in the middle of the hearing of a high-profile political case at the special court in Lahore on Wednesday.

As the hearing in the drug case against opposition PML-N Punjab chief and former law minister Rana Sanaullah was underway at the special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Lahore presiding judge Masood Arshad announced that he had been asked to stop working through a "WhatsApp message" therefore he could not continue the proceedings.

"I have just received a message on my WhatsApp. I have been asked to stop from working and my services have been repatriated to the Lahore High Court," Judge Arshad told the defence and prosecution lawyers standing behind the rostrum.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forms committee to execute FATF tasks after being put on 'enhanced blacklist'

During the proceedings, the judge observed that the video the prosecution presented in the court regarding recovery of 15 kg heroin from the car of Sanaullah does not establish the recovery.

The court was hearing the bail application of Sanaullah.

"I am answerable to God only and decision would have been on merit irrespective of who is involved in this case," said Judge Arshad and announcing his recusal from the case.

"As the prosecution failed to establish the fake case instituted by the PTI government and the court intended to give bail to Sanaullah, the judge was transferred by the government.

This is unprecedented and perhaps this never happened in the dictatorial regimes of Pakistan in the past. Today is the black day for Pakistan's judiciary," a senior lawyer associated with the case told PTI.

"This is also a test case for the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice and do the needful to restore its prestige," he said and added that nowhere in the civilised world this happens that a judge is stopped in the middle of the hearing.

The judge's announcement came as a surprise for those present in the court.

"What happened today is unprecedented. The government is now deciding from which judge it wants to get a case heard.

The manner in which the trial judge was stopped from working is highly questionable," said Sanaullah's counsel Azam Tarar.

The government's justice and law department on Wednesday also transferred the judges who were hearing the case of PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said in a statement that selected Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on judiciary by transferring the judge in the Sanullah case.

"Imran Khan is a fascist and he is using the state institutions like Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to take revenge from his political opponents," she said and added this WhatsApp message reminds us of WhatsApp call on which a Joint Investigation Team was constituted against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case.

She urged the CJP to take notice of this as this never happened in the country's history before.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan judiciary Pakistan judge whatsapp message Pakistan judge whatsapp
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp