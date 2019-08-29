Home World

Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday: Army

Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement after Pakistan PM Imran Khan said on Monday that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that the 'Kashmir Hour' will be observed at 12 pm on Friday.

The first such protest will be observed at 12 pm on August 30, Ghafoor said, adding that sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour'.

He asked people to take part in the initiative.

Shortly after Ghafoor's announcement, cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would participate in the protest.

